New England
August 28, 2019
New England Latest News | 8-Player Football | Bangor Metro | Belfast Area High School | Today's Paper
New England

62-year-old hiker dies while hiking in the White Mountains

Ken Gallager via Wikimedia Commons | BDN
Ken Gallager via Wikimedia Commons | BDN
Owl's Head Mountain in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
The Associated Press

FRANCONIA, New Hampshire — New Hampshire authorities said a 62-year-old hiker suffered a medical emergency while hiking and died.

Conservation officers said the man, who was from New Hampshire, was near Owl’s Head Mountain in Franconia on Monday afternoon. Rescue crews responded and an Army National Guard Helicopter was requested, due to the remote location.

The helicopter crew was able to hoist the man and his wife on board and took them to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His name has not been released.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like