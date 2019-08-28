Motorcyclist critically injured in Auburn crash has died

A Gray man who was critically injured Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Auburn has died.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that Matthew Smith, 27, was attempting to pass a line of vehicles in a no-passing zone when traveling south at the intersection of Hotel and Poland Spring roads at the time of the crash.

Smith reportedly was not wearing a helmet, according to the Journal.

He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was listed in critical condition, the newspaper reports. He died Monday evening, family told the Journal.