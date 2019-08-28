Bangor
August 28, 2019
Bangor Latest News | 8-Player Football | Bangor Metro | Belfast Area High School | Today's Paper
Bangor

800 lose power near downtown Bangor

Courtesy of Emera Maine
Courtesy of Emera Maine
An Emera Maine truck in front of Graham Station in Veazie.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff
Updated:

Hundreds of Emera Maine customers lost power early Wednesday afternoon in Bangor.

Amanda Cummings, an Emera Maine spokeswoman, said that 800 were affected by the outage. The Bangor YMCA on Second Street was among those without power.

Power was restored before 1:30 p.m., according to Emera Maine. The utility said that crews found a tree limb on a power line near Farm Road, which appeared to be the cause of the outage.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like