800 lose power near downtown Bangor

Hundreds of Emera Maine customers lost power early Wednesday afternoon in Bangor.

Amanda Cummings, an Emera Maine spokeswoman, said that 800 were affected by the outage. The Bangor YMCA on Second Street was among those without power.

Crews found a tree limb on a line near Farm Rd and have safely restored power to all customers. — Emera Maine (@emerame) August 28, 2019

Power was restored before 1:30 p.m., according to Emera Maine. The utility said that crews found a tree limb on a power line near Farm Road, which appeared to be the cause of the outage.