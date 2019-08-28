Augusta
August 28, 2019
Augusta Latest News | 8-Player Football | Bangor Metro | Belfast Area High School | Today's Paper
Augusta

Massachusetts teen indicted on murder charge in Maine

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

A Massachusetts teenager accused in the strangulation and stabbing death of his friend’s mother has been indicted on charges of murder.

William Smith of Ashland, Massachusetts, was 15 at the time of the killing in April 2018 but a judge ruled last month that he’ll be tried as an adult. He was indicted last week.

Law enforcement officials said Smith, now 16, acknowledged helping to strangle 47-year-old Kimberly Mironovas in Litchfield. His lawyer tells the Kennebec Journal that the indictment is no surprise but said he’s disappointed Smith is being tried as an adult.

The victim’s 15-year-old son, who’s accused of strangling and stabbing her, is awaiting a hearing on whether he’ll be tried as an adult, as well. A third teen pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like