2 hurt in Sanford crash

Two people were hurt Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Sanford.

Hunter Penley, 23, of North Berwick was driving a Kia Forte north on Main Street about 7 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of S-Curve Road and it collided with several trees and rolled onto its side, according to Tim Strout, the deputy chief of the Sanford Police Department.

Penley was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with unspecified injuries. His passenger, 42-year-old Dean Towne of Acton, suffered “incapacitating injuries” and was airlifted to Maine Medical Center, Strout said Monday.

Both have since been treated and released, he said.

The crash remains under investigation, but Strout said that the Penley was driving “erratically” before the crash.