Waterville firefighters rescue blind, deaf dog swept downstream

One lucky pooch learned Sunday why firefighters are a dog’s best friend.

The Waterville Fire Department was alerted Sunday about a small dog trapped on a small bank near Western Avenue Bridge after it was swept down Messalonskee Stream, according to a Facebook post.

The bridge was temporarily closed as the department’s Special Operations Team conducted the rescue, using a ladder to descend the bridge to the dog’s location, the department said in the Facebook post. At the bottom, Lt. Ryan Cote found a “wet, blind, and deaf terrier,” the department said.

Once the dog was safe, the crew was able to locate its owner, the department said.

“WFD proudly serves our residents, but sometimes even our pets will find themselves in a bind,” the department said in the Facebook post.

It’s not the first time Maine firefighters have come to the aid of a pooch in need. In June, South Portland firefighters rescued a dog stuck on a roof of a Main Street building. But that wasn’t a Pomeranian in need of a helping hand — it was a 155 pound St. Bernard. Firefighters in Wells in May 2018 also came to the rescue of a curious dog that got itself stuck on a roof after crawling through a second-story window.