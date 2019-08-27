8 displaced by Topsham apartment blaze

Eight people were displaced on Monday morning after a fire broke out in a Topsham apartment building.

The Times Record reports that the fire started about 9 a.m. between the first and second floors of a three-story apartment building on Front Street.

The occupants, who were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors, were evacuating the six-unit building as firefighters arrived at the scene, the newspaper reports.

Firefighters contained the blaze, which was inside the walls and ceiling, to four bathrooms, and they knocked down most of the flames within 15 minutes, according to the newspaper.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Topsham’s fire chief, Chris McLaughlin, told The Times Record that the cause was likely electrical.

The Red Cross was assisting the eight people while they wait to return to the building, according to CBS affiliate WGME.