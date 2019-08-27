Former principal at Portland school where enrollment dropped named Brewer superintendent

Gregg Palmer, who resigned last week as principal of Deering High School in Portland following a large enrollment drop, is the new superintendent of schools in Brewer.

Palmer, who started his new position Tuesday, returns to Brewer after working as a special education teacher at Brewer High School from 1994 to 2002, according to the Brewer School Department.

He left his Brewer job to serve as principal of Searsport District High School, where he worked from 2002 to 2010. He left that job to serve as principal of Falmouth High School, and worked there until starting at Deering in 2017.

“I grew up as a professional in Brewer,” Palmer said. “I learned from great colleagues and from my students how to be a better teacher, and I hope to bring that same sense of learning and opportunity to the superintendency.”

During his time as a special education teacher in Brewer, Palmer won the Southern Penobscot Regional Program for Children with Exceptionalities Special Educator of the Year. In 2002, he was also given the Distinguished Teacher Award for Brewer schools.

In his first job as a school superintendent, Palmer will oversee a district with three schools and 1,661 students.

Earlier this summer, the Portland Press Herald reported that more Portland students were choosing Portland High School over Deering amid concerns that Deering had become unsafe.

This fall’s incoming freshman class at Deering is 127 students, down from a typical enrollment of about 220, the Press Herald reported earlier this month. Portland High’s freshman class will have 272 students, compared with a typical freshmen enrollment of 180 or 190.

The Portland School Department has launched an inquiry into the enrollment shift.