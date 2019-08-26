Trenton comes back with win over Portland Sea Dogs

Kellin Deglan singled three times, and Rony Garcia struck out nine hitters over five innings as the Trenton Thunder defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 5-4 on Sunday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Garcia (4-11) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing one hit.

Trenton batted around in the fourth inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring four runs, including a single by Ben Ruta that scored Deglan.

Following the big inning, the Sea Dogs cut into the deficit with three runs in the sixth inning, including a walk by Austin Rei that scored Joey Curletta.

The Thunder tacked on another run in the seventh when Ruta scored on a wild pitch.

Portland saw its comeback attempt come up short after Marcus Wilson hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Trenton lead to 5-4.

Denyi Reyes (7-12) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

For the Sea Dogs, Wilson homered and singled, scoring two runs.

With the win, Trenton improved to 14-6 against Portland this season.