Undefeated fighter gets new opponent for NEF 40 mixed martial arts card

The main event for New England Fights’ mixed martial arts debut in Orono on Sept. 7 has been changed, with undefeated Josh Harvey now set to face Dominic Jones at a catchweight of 160 pounds.

Harvey (6-0-1) was scheduled to face former Young’s MMA teammate Ricky Dexter in the main event of NEF 40 at the Collins Center for the Arts, but that fight was scratched last weekend when Dexter was unable to get medical clearance to compete.

Jones, who trains at First Class MMA & Fitness in Brunswick, is coming off a win in June when it took him less than a minute to submit veteran Keegan Hornstra at NEF 39 in Lewiston.

Jones has a 2-1 professional MMA record.