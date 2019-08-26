Man seriously hurt in South Berwick crash

An Eliot man was seriously injured on Sunday morning in a two-car crash in South Berwick.

Scott West, 62, was driving a green Isuzu north on Route 236 about 9:55 a.m. when a Toyota Yaris driven by 18-year-old Payton Kerr of Berwick hit the side of his Isuzu as she made a left turn onto Route 236 from Route 91, according to the South Berwick Police Department.

The Isuzu rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest on its roof, and the Toyota went across the road and into a marsh off the southbound side of Route 236, South Berwick police said.

West was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire with serious injuries. Kerr and a female passenger were taken to Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, with minor injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.