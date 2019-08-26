NH state trooper saves bald eagle hit by car

A bald eagle was rescued on Sunday afternoon after it was hit by a car on the interstate.

New Hampshire State Trooper Kevin Dobson and New Hampshire Fish and Game Officer James Benvenuti came to the eagle’s aid on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

The eagle was alert when rescued, but no further details about its condition were immediately available.

Benvenuti is well-known in New Hampshire for his appearance on the TV show “North Woods Law,” according to the Portsmouth Herald.

Last summer, a record 70 bald eagles were fledged in New Hampshire, the most since bald eagles returned to the Granite State in 1988, the Concord Monitor reports.

