New England
August 26, 2019
New England Latest News | Margaret Chase Smith | Bangor Metro | UMaine Football | Today's Paper
New England

Massachusetts preacher subdued with stun gun after struggle at church

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

WORCESTER, Massachusetts — Police said they used a stun gun on a Massachusetts preacher because he was interfering in a child custody case.

Worcester police responded to the Cornerstone Baptist Church on Sunday night.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that when officers arrived 55-year-old Joseph Rizzuti blocked them from speaking to a woman and slammed the door into officers as they followed him.

Police said they used the stun gun to gain control over Rizzuti during a struggle inside the church. He faces several charges including battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Rizzuti on the church’s Facebook page said after advising a church member to go home with her children if police were not detaining her, police turned their “rage” on him for “standing up for woman and child being bullied.”


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like