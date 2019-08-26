Vacant mobile home burns in Pemaquid

A vacant mobile home in the Pemaquid Villas mobile home cooperative, off Bristol Road in Pemaquid, burned early Monday morning.

The trailer on Left Lane was the home of the late William E. Ball, according to Bristol Fire Chief Paul Leeman Jr., who described the structure as a total loss.

The Maine fire marshal’s office will investigate, according to Leeman.

Flames were coming through the roof when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters from the New Harbor section of Bristol responded first and quickly knocked down the flames, Leeman said.

“You save this so you can do an investigation and they can determine what the cause was, and I hope they can determine that, especially where it was unoccupied,” Leeman said.

“I can’t really tell from this point where it started,” Leeman said, although he noted heavy damage to the center of the trailer.

Firefighters initially thought fireworks were exploding in the home, “but it was rounds of ammunition going off,” Leeman said. No firefighters were injured.

A neighbor reported the fire. The Lincoln County Communications Center dispatched the Bristol Fire Department at 5:14 a.m. and the Bremen, Damariscotta, Newcastle and South Bristol fire departments, as well as the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service and a rapid intervention team from the Waldoboro Fire Department, shortly thereafter. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Firefighters were still pouring water on the trailer at 5:45 a.m. and would continue to cool it down and monitor the structure, Leeman said.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.