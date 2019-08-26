Firefighters battle Waldoboro blaze

Area departments fought a structure fire on Feylers Corner Road in Waldoboro on Sunday afternoon.

The Lincoln County Communications Center dispatched the Waldoboro Fire Department to a Feylers Corner Road home for a report of a possible structure fire at 1:55 p.m.

Firefighters were still at the scene at 6 p.m., and substantial damage to the structure was visible. The road was closed in the area of the fire.

The Jefferson and Warren fire departments were on scene, while the Bremen Fire Department provided a water supply by means of a pond near the intersection of Route 1 and Washington Road.

The Nobleboro Fire Department provided station coverage for Waldoboro.

More information about the fire was not immediately available.

