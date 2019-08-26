A Dixfield man allegedly threatened another man with a gun. Then police say he led them on a 43-mile chase.

What started with a threat outside a Dixfield convenience store and escalated into a 43-mile car chase ended with a local man’s arrest on Sunday, police said.

Zachary Yahn, 27, of Dixfield faces charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and eluding a police officer, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Other charges are likely, McCausland added.

The situation began about 10:30 a.m. Sunday when Yahn allegedly pointed a gun at another man outside a Dixfield convenience store. McCausland said that Dixfield police headed to the store and alerted other police departments of a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

A short time later Mexico police spotted the vehicle, which refused to stop and a chase began, according to McCausland.

Oxford County sheriff’s deputies and Maine state troopers assisted with the chase that went on for 43 miles through eight towns from Mexico to Woodstock and back toward Rumford, McCausland said. Troopers assisted over the last eight miles of the chase, he said.

Yahn avoided a set of spike mats, but a trooper later stopped Yahn’s vehicle and brought the chase to an end at the intersection of Congress Street and Route 108 in Rumford, McCausland said.

Yahn was taken to the Oxford County Jail in South Paris.