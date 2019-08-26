Bail hearing set for man charged in fatal shooting outside Auburn Walmart

A judge is set to hear arguments about whether a man charged in a fatal shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Auburn should be allowed bail.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports a judge at a Sept. 6 hearing is also expected to determine whether there’s probable cause to charge Gage Dalphonse, 21, of Auburn with murder.

Police charged Dalphonse with murder after the death of Jean Fournier, 41, of Turner. They said Dalphonse shot Fournier twice in the back following an argument in the parking lot of a Walmart in Auburn on the night of July 27.

Dalphonse told police that Fournier threatened him, punched him and reached into his car.