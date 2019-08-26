Woman charged with homicide by vehicle in Pennsylvania arrested in Milford

An Ellsworth woman who was supposed to go on trial two months ago for killing a passenger in a 2017 crash in Pennsylvania was arrested in Milford on Saturday night after police pulled over the car in which she was riding.

Stacey Clark, 30, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Fayette County, Pennsylvania, and will soon be extradited to Pennsylvania.

Clark was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2017, when she crashed the car she was driving into a utility pole on a country road in Nicholson Township, Pennsylvania, near the West Virginia border. One of the two passengers in her car was killed in the high-speed crash.

Police arrived to find the car flipped over and extensive property damage to the surroundings. There were open cans of Bud Light beer throughout the car, according to Fayette County, Pennsylvania, according to court documents.

Clark was determined to be speeding, traveling 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the court documents.

Clark was charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, but she failed to show up to her June 2019 trial in Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, Clark and a male driver were pulled over in Milford for an expired inspection sticker when a search on her driver’s license revealed the fugitive from justice warrant.

She was arrested by an officer from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Clark appeared in court Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor. She waived the right to a hearing on her extradition.