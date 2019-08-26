Milford man tried to fight with officer at police station, police say

A Milford man allegedly tried to fight a police officer Sunday morning as the officer administered a drug test at the police station.

Matthew Jones, 29, was stopped by Penobscot Nation police on Indian Island at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs. Penobscot Nation police brought Jones to the Holden Police Department for a drug test, according to Holden police Chief Chris Greeley.

Jones attacked Lt. Eddie Benjamin as the lieutenant was administering the drug test, Greeley said. Benjamin restrained Jones without any injuries to either of them.

Jones was taken to a Bangor-area hospital “because he was under the influence of a drug, and we wanted to make sure he was OK,” Greeley said.

As a result of the scuffle, Jones was charged with assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violation of bail conditions and unlawful possession of drugs, according to Greeley. Police issued him a court summons for those charges.