Man arrested in Bangor after allegedly stalking child for 2 weeks

A man was arrested near the Bangor Farmers’ Market on Harlow Street on Sunday after a family told police that he was following their child.

Brian Mcdonald, 46, recently moved to Bangor from outside the state. Over the past two weeks, he allegedly made repeated attempts at contacting the minor, according to police.

On Sunday, police found that he made another attempt to contact the victim.

Mcdonald, who doesn’t have a permanent address, has been charged with stalking, a class D crime, which is punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.

Mcdonald’s criminal history might warrant an elevated charge, according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters.