Local sports: Football scores; golf results; harness racing at Union, Windsor

Semi-pro football

New England Football League

Friday’s score

Middleboro (Mass) Cobras 48, Bay State Buccaneers (Brockton) 2.

Saturday’s scores

Seacoast Warhawks (Dover NH) 20, Brunswick Bearcats (Troy NY) 14

Southern Vermont Storm (Bennington) 30, Haverhill (Mass.) Hitmen 13

Worcester Wildcats 48, Mystic River Tigers (Medford Mass.) 0

Green Valley Blackhawks (Danielson, Conn.) 42, Mass Warriors (Bedford) 27.

Boston Bandits 18, Southern Maine Raging Bulls (Portland) 17

Troy City Titans (Fall River, Mass) 20, Connecticut Panther (Meriden) 10.

Marlboro (Mass.) Shamrocks 20, Taunton (Mass.) Gladiators 19

North Shore Generals (Lynn, Mass.) 29, Mill City Eagles, Chelmsford (Mass.) 13.

Friday’s game, Aug. 30

Southern New England Admirals (Mansfield, Mass.) at Middleboro (Mass.) Cobras. (Resumption of game postponed at halftime on July 20, Cobras lead 14-6

(Remainder of league off for Labor Day weekend)

Golf

LOCAL

At Hermon Meadow GC

VFW Golf Outing — 1. (mc) Joe Flores, Brandon Carmichael, Adam Cooper, Mike Dube 61; 2. Cam Green, Tyler Williams, Tyler Brooks, Alex Brooks 61, 3, (mc) Roland Narofsky, Holly Taylor, Mitchell Small, Angela Lenesque 63; 4. David Plowman, Ron Caden, Patrick Crowley, Ross Dubois 61, Pins: No. 3 Corey Cyr 7-11, No. 8 Cam Green 10-9, No. 12 Brandon Carmichael 24-0, No. 16 Joel Flores 18-0, Long Drive: Terry Bean, Putting Contest: Dennis Taylor

Saturday Points — Blind Draw: 1. Bruce Ellis, Dana Gillespie +5; 2. Ted Jellison, Al Stuber +2; 3. Jim McInnis, Marty Kelly E; 4. Tim McCluskey, John May -1 5. Al Porter, Jim McInnis -3; 6. John Trott, Steve Couette -10; Pins: No. 3 Tim McCluskey 5-7, No. 9 (2nd shot) John May 25-7, No. 12 John Trott 14-2, No. 16 John Trott 12-2; High Individual: John May +5

At Hermon Meadow GC

8th Annual Applebee’s Special Olympic Golf Scramble — Women’s Division: Gross: 1. Diane Herring, Nancy Hart, Karen Feeney, Cheryl Paulson 69, Net: Peg Buchanan, Angie McCluskey, Lois Adams, Marlene Vigor 51; Men’s Division: Gross: 1. Bruce Ellis, John May, Scott Cray, Ryan O’Donnell 54, 2. Ed Michaud, Joe B. Rollins, Jeff Mantor, Chris Anderson 56, 3. Wyatt Foster, Max Woodman, Marshall Foster, Randy Gifford 57; Net: 1. (M/C) Bob Ruiter, Dillon Corliss, Brian Corliss, Tim Corliss 44, 2. Tim Wheeldon, Steve Tinto, Allen Perley, Tom Fitzgerald 44, 3. Will Hinkle, Jason Gerard, Jake Parker, Josh Gerard 45; Long Drive: Women: Karen Feeney, Men: Norman Richbill, Most Accurate: Howard Taylor, Sr., Pins: No. 3 Max Woodman 2-10, No. 8 Eric Campbell 3-2, No. 12 Dave Barber 1-4, No. 16 Joe Cyr 10-6, Super Pin: Dave Barber 1-4, Chipping Contest Winner: Ricky Bernosky, Putting Contest Winner: Greg Tweedie

At Dexter Muni GC

Dick Reid Memorial Scramble — Gross (by tie breaker): Ray Mountain, Matt Mountain, Mike Mountain, Sean Farnsworth 57; Net: John Reid, Barry Goulette, Brian Gilbert, Chris Spizuoco 53; Low Senior Division Team: Herb Tenney, Ron Moody, Dale Wright, Joe Keaveney 56; Pins: No. 4 Craig Wintle 4-7, No. 8 Ray Mountain 11-11, No. 13 Mike White 8-8. Men’s Long Drive: Jason Clukey; Senior Long Drive: D. Richardson; Straight Drive: Richardson

At Sawmill Woods GC, Clifton

Lobstafest 2019 — 1. Gus Young, Jack Martel, Matt LaHaye, Jen LaHay (54); 2. Peter Fournier, Adam Fournier, Dustin Honey, Denny Honey (58); 3. Jim Hayes, A.J. Hayes, Rob Hayes, Tyler Stewart (58); 4. Pat Cormier, Rob Howard, Tim Whitney, Jim Boothby (60); 5. (tie) Al Hewey, Leeanne Hewey, Frank Rapp, Bill Perkins (61); Wes Ellington, Ryan Coffin, Thomas Decker, Ike Hange (61); 7. Dave Trundy, Gary Morneault, Darren Dennis, Lisa Dennis (62); 8. Warren Young, Missy Young, Jeff Young, Mike Madore (65); 9. Buzz Sawyer, Mike Fournier, Frank Pike, Brian Wilcox (66); 10. Dan Gaddis, Dillon Gaddis, Randy Varney, Ron Lysshon (70); 11. Butch Robichaud, Amos Robichaud, Andrew Robichaud, Merle Trimm (73); Pins: No. 5 Dillon Gaddis 3-4; No. 13 Andrew Robichaud, 7-7; Longest drive: No. 6 Wes Ellington 300 yards

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Member-Guest Tournament — Champions: Shane Carter-Justin Norwood

At Pine Hill GC, Brewer

Sunday Couples League: 1. Rick England and Dawn England, 33; 2. (tie) Pumpkin Beatham and Peter Beatham 37; Ed St Heart and Sue St Heart, 37; 4. Morgan Williams and Jenny Williams, 44; Pin: No 7 Rick England, 29-2.

Results

Friday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

Madawaska 2, Central Aroostook 2 (2OT)

GIRLS SOCCER

Central Aroostook 9, Madawaska 2

Thursday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS SOCCER

Fort Kent 15, Van Buren 0

BOYS SOCCER

Easton 6, Wisdom 2

Fort Kent 3, Van Buren 0

Today’s games

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

Washburn at Hodgdon, 4 p.m.

Harness racing

Union Fair

Friday’s results

First, Pace, $2,800

2. Real Bigg, H. Campbell 5.00-3.40-2.20

5. Critique, M. Downey 9.60-2.40

1. Fast Ben, G. Mosher 2.10

T-2:00.1; Qu. 2-5, $7.60; Ex. 2-5, $19.80; Tri. 2-5-1, $59.80

Second, Pace, $3,200

4. City of the Year, M. Downey 5.40-4.60-2.10

2. Artys Wish, H. Campbell 8.60-2.10

5. Cadillac Phil, A. Hall 2.10

T-2:00.1; Qu. 2-4, $8.80; Ex. 4-2, $25.60; Tri. 4-2-5, $21.80; DD 2-4, $12.00

Third, Pace, $3,200

3. Wave That Banner, Mp. Sowers 11.20-6.20-2.80

1. Rockin Lisa, B. Merrill 7.20-2.40

4. No Humble Jumble, G. Mosher 2.40

T-1:59.2; Qu. 1-3, $16.40; Ex. 3-1, $67.00; Tri. 3-1-4, $168.80

Fourth, Pace, $3,200

1. Hurrikaneeilishlyn, D. Deslandes 8.00-3.00-2.40

2. Nowhining Bluechip, G. Mosher 5.20-2.60

4. Rambling Jet, D. Ingraham 2.60

T-2:00.1; Qu. 1-2, $27.80; Ex. 1-2, $44.60; Tri. 1-2-4, $105.20

Fifth, Pace, $3,600

3. Hustling Charley, Mp. Sowers 5.00-3.00-2.40

4. Blue Zombie, A. Harrington 3.60-3.60

1. Odds On Serpens, A. Hall 3.00

T-1:58; Qu. 3-4, $13.60; Ex. 3-4, $19.00; Tri. 3-4-1, $62.20; DD 1-3, $7.80

Sixth, Pace, $4,000

5. Pembroke Scorpio, H. Campbell 10.80-4.40-4.80

4. Lifeontherange, Mp. Sowers 3.00-4.40

6. For Kevin’s Sake, D. Deslandes 3.20

T-1:59.1; Qu. 4-5, $63.60; Ex. 5-4, $42.60; Tri. 5-4-6, $196.60

Seventh, Pace, $8,000

3. Bettors Fire N, R. Cushing 3.20-2.40-2.60

4. Opus Blue Chip, G. Mosher 3.00-3.80

1. All Artist, Mp. Sowers 3.20

T-1:55.4; Qu. 3-, $3.00; Ex. 3-4, $8.00; Tri. 3-4-1, $14.60

Eighth, Pace, $3,000

3. It’sgottabemyway, H. Campbell 6.40-3.80-2.20

6. Tip Em Off, G. Mosher 14.40-3.80

5. Artsleek, M. Downey 3.20

T-2:00.3; Qu. 3-6, $102.00; Ex. 3-6, $42.40; Tri. 3-6-5, $80.80; DD 3-3, $10.80; Total Handle: $12,758

Windsor Fair

Sunday’s results

First, Pace, $4,500

1. Young American, C. Long 9.20-2.80-2.40

3. Go Sandy Go, N. Graffam 2.40-2.40

5. Carrie Ann, R. Lanpher III 4.60

T-1:56.2; Qu. 1-3, $4.60; Ex. 1-3, $12.80; Tri. 1-3-5, $114.00

Second, Pace, $3,500

1. Jimmy C R, K. Switzer Jr. 3.60-3.00-3.60

3. Bettor Angel, R. Sumner 4.00-3.80

5. Stonebridge Satire, Mp. Sowers 6.60

T-1:57.4; Qu. 1-3, $14.00; Ex. 1-3, $21.00; Tri. 1-3-5, $75.40; DD 1-1, $11.20

Third, Pace, $2,500

7. Big Red, N. Graffam 28.00-10.60-5.00

3. Ebandtheboys, A. Harrington 19.20-9.60

1. Nucular Enemy, Mp. Sowers 5.00

T-1:57; Qu. 7-A. $28.00; A-3, $9.00; Ex. 7-A, $11.80; 3-A, $6.00; Tri. 7-3-1, $1,851.40

Fourth, Pace, $2,600

3. Only Way I Know, Mm. Athearn 7.60-4.20-2.60

5. Fritzie Rocket, C. Long 4.60-3.00

1. Team Edward, Mp. Sowers 2.20

6. Wake, N. Graffam 2.40

T-1:58.2; Qu. 3-5, $24.00; Ex. 3-5, $42.00; Tri. 3-5-=1, $47.20; 3-5-6, $104.80

Fifth, Pace, $2,900

1. Charliewoolf, Mp. Sowers 4.20-2.40-2.20

3. Thank Youallmyfans, A. Harrington 2.60-2.20

2. Hurrikane Bunny, B. Kelley II 2.60

T-1:56.3; Qu. 1-3, $5.00; Ex. 1-3, $12.00; Tri. 1-3-2, $38.60

Sixth, Pace, $3,500

2. Joey The Third, A. Harrington 3.80-3.40-2.40

1. Southwind Rex, K. Switzer Jr. 4.40-2.80

5. Northern Breakout, C. Long 2.60

T-1:56.3; Qu. 1-2, $11.40; Ex. 2-1, $18.0; Tri. 2-1-5, $52.00; DD 1-2, $12.80

Seventh, Trot, $4,200

3. Ugly Stik, R. Cushing 6.20-3.40-2.60

1. J-S For Justice, A. Harrington 6.80-6.40

5. ABC Crown Me Queen, Mp. Sowers 4.60

T-2:00.2; Qu. 1-3, $18.00; Ex. 3-1, $102.20; Tri. 3-1-5, $136.60

Eighth, Pace, $3,000

4. Snaggle Puss, Mp. Sowers 3.40-3.00-2.60

3. Dragon Me Down, Mm. Athearn 3.00-2.60

7. Three New Dawns, K. Switzer Jr. 4.00

T-1:56.2; Qu. 3-4, $7.00; Ex. 4-3, $10.80; Tri. 4-3-7, $44.80

Ninth, Pace, $4,500

2. Chocolate Biskit, D. Deslandes 6.80-6.60-3.60

1. Biggie, C. Long 3.20-2.20

5. Velocity Sub Z, N. Graffam 2.80

T-1:55.4; Qu. 1-2, $11.80; Ex. 2-1, $14.00; Tri. 2-1-5, $63.00

Tenth, Pace, $2,900

2. Southwind Terror, K. Switzer Jr. 5.20-2.80-2.40

3. Spincredible, N. Graffam 2.80-2.60

4. Bowedfortyova, S. Nason 2.80

T-1:52.2; Qu. 2-3, $10.80; Ex. 2-3, $13.60; Tri. 2-3-4, $67.60; DD 2-2, $35.40; Total Handle: $49,794

Monday’s starters, 3 p.m.

First, Pace, $4,000

1. Five Cent Deposit, D. Ingraham

2. Braida Hanover, H. Campbell

3. Lyons Woodlands, C. Long

4. Pokerface, Mp. Sowers

5. Tease Hanover, M. Stevenson

Second, Pace, $2,800

1. Fred’s Night, D. Deslandes

2. Fall Bliss, M. Downey

3. Desired, H. Campbell

4. Fast Ben, G. Mosher

5. El Chivato, D. Ingraham

6. Double D Deluxe, D. Dickison

Third, Pace, $3,500

1. Thewaythewestwaswon, H. Campbell

2. Kreacher, Mp. Sowers

3. Sagebrush Sharp, G. Mosher

4. Sunburst It is, A. Harrington

5. Toe Tag, S. Wilson

Fourth, Pace, $3,200

1. Pembroke Bambino, G. Mosher

2. Wild Lady Luck, A. Harrington

3. Critique, M. Downey

4. Fifty Spender, D. Ingraham

5. Harmony Oaks Quike, C. Long

6. Kim’s Day, H. Campbell

7. Miss M A Jones, M. Stevenson

8. Spiffy Miss, D. Deslandes

Fifth, Pace, $4,000

1. Spilling The Beans, M. Stevenson

2. Double Joy, A. Harrington

3. Dandy’s Beauty, C. Long

4. Sun Belle Slippery, G. Mosher

5. Jayda Nicole, Mp. Sowers

Sixth, Pace, $4,500

1. Roddy’s Nor’easter, D. Ingraham

2. Celebrate Your Bet, Mp. Sowers

3. Checkisinthemail, G. Mosher

4. Card Rustler, M. Stevenson

5. Stonebridge Adam, A. Hall

6. Pembroke Scorpio, H. Campbell

7. Sachertorte, A. Harrington

8. Holy Grail N, C. Long

Seventh, Pace, $3,500

1. Shrimp and Grits, A. Harrington

2. Andy The Manager, Mp. Sowers

3. RD Majestic, F. Petrelli

4. Webmaster Hanover, C. Long

5. Sunset Over Miami, M. Stevenson

6. Bet On Joe, H. Campbell

Eighth, Pace, $3,600

1. My Last Chance, Mp. Sowers

2. Electrify, A. Hall

3. Stormin Spree, D. Deslandes

4. Waltzacrossthewire, D. Ingraham

5. Code Word, G. Mosher

6. Crush Hanover, A. Harrington

7. OK Icon, C. Long

8. Zampara, H. Campbell

Ninth, Pace, $4,000

1. Blacktree, H. Campbell

2. Dirty Devil, A. Harrington

3. Hustling Charley, Mp. Sowers

4. Dr C’s Z Tam, D. Ingraham

5. Bobs Fella, C. Long

Tenth, Pace, $2,800

1. My Blue Eyed Angel, Mp. Sowers

2. And Now There’s You, F. Petrelli

3. Primos Last Rodeo, H. Campbell

4. Reagans Revenge, A. Harrington

5. Bermuda Bowl, D. Ingraham

6. Diabolical Spin, C. Long