August 25, 2019
Boston Globe reporter who helped expose Whitey Bulger as an FBI informant dies

Darin Rone | Urban Culture Auctions via AP
This photo provided by Urban Culture Auctions in West Palm Beach, Florida, shows a hand-written letter by the late mobster James "Whitey" Bulger, an envelope and a holiday greeting card emblazoned with his 1959 Alcatraz mugshot, that Bulger mailed from federal prison in Coleman, Florida, in 2015.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — Gerard O’Neill, The Boston Globe investigative reporter who helped expose gangster James “Whitey” Bulger as an FBI informant, has died.

The Globe reports the former Spotlight Team editor died Thursday in his Boston home. He was 76.

O’Neill was a founding member of the investigative team. He helped it win a 1972 Pulitzer Prize for exposing widespread public corruption in Somerville, Massachusetts. O’Neill also led the team when it was named a Pulitzer finalist for investigative reporting in 1997.

“Black Mass,” the book he co-wrote about Bulger in 2000, was the basis of the 2015 movie of the same name, which starred Johnny Depp as the notorious mobster.

O’Neill is survived by his wife, two grown sons, two grandchildren and a sister. His funeral is Tuesday in Needham.

 


