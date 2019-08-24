Portland Sea Dogs
August 24, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

Portland Sea Dogs fall to Trenton, 4-2

Christopher Millette | AP
Portland Sea Dogs left fielder Luke Tendler rounds third base as he hit a two-run home run during a minor league baseball game against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park in Erie, Pennsylvania, Monday, June 17, 2019.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — Brandon Wagner hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 4-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday.

The single by Wagner, part of a two-run inning, gave the Thunder a 3-2 lead before Francisco Arcia drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning.

After Portland scored two runs in the first inning, Trenton tied the game 2-2 after Rashad Crawford and Zack Zehner hit RBI singles in the third and fifth innings.

Trevor Lane (4-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Robinson Leyer (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Trenton improved to 13-5 against Portland this season.

 


Comments

