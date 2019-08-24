State
August 24, 2019
State

Fishery regulators will meet with Maine lobstermen again about right whale protection

Michael Dwyer | AP
In this March 28, 2018 file photo, the baleen is visible as a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts.
The Associated Press

WALDOBORO, Maine — Maine fishery regulators are planning a second round of meetings with lobstermen in the state to prepare for potential new restrictions designed to protect endangered whales.

A federal government team has called for removal of many vertical trap lines from the Gulf of Maine to reduce risk to North Atlantic right whales, which number about 400. The Maine Department of Maine Resources held a series of meetings with lobstermen about the new rules earlier this year. The last took place in late June.

(Angus King says the Maine lobster fleet is not a threat to right whales)

The department says another round of meetings will concern what measures the state plans to send to the National Marine Fisheries Service to reduce the risk to the whales.

The seven meetings will run from Sept. 3 to Sept. 18 in communities along the Maine coast.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

