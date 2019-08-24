Lewiston-Auburn
August 24, 2019
Lewiston-Auburn

This Naples man drove off in a motor home without paying for it

Courtesy of WGME
John Boldiga
By CBS 13

State police tracked down a Naples man after they said he bought a motor home in Alfred, drove off and never paid for it.

Joseph Boldiga, 78, drove off with the motor home on Thursday. He never made any payments on the agreed-upon purchase and never returned the motor home.

Attempts by the seller to contact Boldiga failed, police said.

On Friday, state police found the motor home in the parking lot of the Kittery Rest Area on Interstate 95 with Boldiga inside.

Boldiga was charged with felony theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and released at the scene.

The motor home was returned to the owner.

 


