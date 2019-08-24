Aroostook
August 24, 2019
Aroostook

Balloons are aloft at Crown of Maine Balloon Fest

Courtesy of Terry Sandusky | Star-Herald
Members and volunteers of the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest Committee undertook a test setup of the COMBF’s walk-through balloon.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Organizers of a balloon festival in northern Maine are getting some great weather.

The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest began Thursday and continues through the weekend at the Northern Maine Fairgrounds, where there were two balloon releases on Saturday and one on Sunday.

(Surprise proposal kicks off Great Falls Balloon Festival)

Unsettled weather last weekend put the kibosh on five out of six launches at the Great Falls Balloon Festival in Auburn. But sunny skies are on tap this weekend.

Aroostook County has a history when it comes to hot air balloons. The first successful hot-air balloon crossing of the Atlantic launched from Presque Isle in 1978.

 


