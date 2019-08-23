Winslow field hockey star to join sister at Ohio University

Winslow High School all-state midfielder Bodhi Littlefield has verbally committed to play field hockey at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

She will join her sister Weslee, who is a freshman for the Bobcats this season.

Littlefield, who is a junior at Winslow, will be a scholarship player at Ohio University.

“It’s very exciting,” Littlefield said. “Ohio University is a perfect fit for me. It had a very homey feel. I loved the girls and it had my business major.”

Littlefield, 16, was selected in June for the Under-19 Northeast regional team at the National Futures Tournament in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Getting the opportunity to play with her sister also played a role in her decision.

“It’s awesome. It’s going to feel great to play with her again,” Littlefield said. “I’m wicked excited about that.”

Winslow coach Mary Beth Bourgoin said Littlefield is a talented player who works hard to improve and learn the game.

“She wants to know and understand strategies and what everybody does,” Bourgoin said. “She is very knowledgeable at a young age and wants to help other players learn the game.”

Littlefield was a forward on the Maine Majestix Under-19 team coached by Colby College coach Kelly Terwilliger and proved she can play with some of the best players in the Northeast.

Bourgoin said Littlefield had 14 or 15 goals and the same number of assists last fall for Winslow High. She also noted that Littlefield is always in exceptional physical condition. Her father, Wes, owns a gym in Oakland.

“She isn’t very big [5-foot-4] but she is fast and powerful,” Bourgoin said. “She is also very coachable and very humble.”

Littlefield is a standout guard on the basketball team and a sprinter on the track team in addition to her exploits on the field hockey field.

She said playing in the National Futures Tournament was valuable.

“To come in as one of the younger players, I looked up to these girls. They’re also going on to Division I schools and their skills were amazing. It was a really nice place, and it was such a competitive environment,” Littlefield said.

Littlefield considered several schools and is glad the recruiting process is behind her.

She said she wants to develop into an aggressive offensive player and plans to work on her stick skills in preparation for her Division I future.

Her participation at Ohio University is contingent upon her being accepted into the school and meeting NCAA eligibility requirements.