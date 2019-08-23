Portland
August 23, 2019
Police charge man in string of Portland burglaries

Courtesy of Cumberland County Jail
A man arrested for an alleged attempted burglary early Wednesday morning has now been charged in connection with a string of burglaries in Portland over the last month.
Police say 30-year-old Tim Toun had been a person of interest in the burglaries that have occurred since July 20.

Toun was arrested for an attempted burglary at the Maine Historical Society on August 21, and has been at the Cumberland County Jail since.

Police say they have established probable cause to charge Toun with burglary and theft at Mekong Thai Restaurant, Little Tap House, Leavitt & Son’s Deli, Toni’s Touch Salon, LB Kitchen, Squeaky Clean Laundry and Bayside American Cafe, dating back to July 20.

Toun is also charged with attempted burglary and criminal mischief at Boda Restaurant on August 13.

Toun was already facing charges for attempted burglary and criminal mischief at the Maine Historical Society.

Police say there are still several burglaries that are being investigated.

 


