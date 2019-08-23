Lewiston-Auburn
August 23, 2019
Lewiston-Auburn Latest News | Camden Dam | Bangor Metro | Brian Boru | Today's Paper
Lewiston-Auburn

Driver killed in Oxford County garbage truck crash

Courtesy of Oxford County Sheriff's Department via WGME
Courtesy of Oxford County Sheriff's Department via WGME
Justin Gerickont, 22, of Sangerville was killed when the truck left the road, rolled onto its side and hit a tree.
The Associated Press

STONEHAM, Maine — Police in Maine say a trash truck driver was killed and a passenger injured in a crash in the town of Stoneham in Oxford County.

Police said 22-year-old Justin Gerickont, of Sangerville, was killed when the truck left the road, rolled onto its side and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department. Maine State Police assisted in reconstructing the crash.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like