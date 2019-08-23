Driver killed in Oxford County garbage truck crash

STONEHAM, Maine — Police in Maine say a trash truck driver was killed and a passenger injured in a crash in the town of Stoneham in Oxford County.

Police said 22-year-old Justin Gerickont, of Sangerville, was killed when the truck left the road, rolled onto its side and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department. Maine State Police assisted in reconstructing the crash.