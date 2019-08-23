Orrington man charged in downtown shooting at Bangor restaurant posts bail

The Orrington man charged in connection with a May shooting in downtown Bangor was released on bail Thursday from the Penobscot County Jail. Jordan David Bishop, 32, is expected to seek in-patient treatment at a veterans’ hospital in Massachusetts for post traumatic stress disorder, according to his attorney, Don Brown of Brewer.

Bishop is charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and aggravated assault. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bail was set at $100,000 cash or $200,000 in property on May 13, two days after the shooting outside Tesoro Italian Restaurant on Harlow Street. A property bail was posted by a friend of Bishop’s family, Brown said Friday.

Bishop’s bail conditions include no contact with the shooting victim or seven other people, and no possession of firearms or other dangerous weapons. He also cannot be at the restaurant, or use alcohol or illegal drugs.

Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lynch declined to comment on Bishop’s release.

Brown filed a motion earlier this month asking that Bishop’s bail be lowered and that his sister, a registered nurse, be allowed to transport the Iraq War veteran to and from the jail to receive treatment from the Department of Veterans Affairs at Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta.

District Court Judge Gregory Campbell rejected that request on the recommendation of the Penobscot County district attorney’s office. The judge also refused to lower Jordan’s bail.

The shooting incident that led to the charges being filed began shortly before midnight May 11 while James Parent, 53, of Brewer was at Tesoro Italian Restaurant on Harlow Street in Bangor, according to a police affidavit. He noticed Bishop, whom he did not know but who was “visibly intoxicated,” hanging around his truck.

The men got into a confrontation over Bishop allegedly urinating on Parent’s truck, according to court documents. That escalated to the point where Bishop allegedly shot Parent.

Parent, 53, of Brewer suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and a grazing wound to the head and the back in the shooting incident.

Bishop is next due in court Sept. 9.

If convicted of the most serious crime of attempted murder, Bishop faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.