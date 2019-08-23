Former Bangor school official had history of interest in child porn, court document says

The longtime business services director for the Bangor School Department downloaded child pornography from the internet for years. Then he uploaded a sexually explicit image of two young boys in February that eventually led to his arrest.

That’s the general course of events outlined in court documents unsealed Friday following the Thursday night arrest of Alan Kochis, who worked for more than 20 years as one of the school department’s highest-ranking officials.

According to a police affidavit supporting the 62-year-old’s arrest, Kochis admitted that several years prior to his arrest, he started searching for pornographic videos and images of underage boys. The Brewer resident also told police he had reservations about continuing to work for the school system after police searched his home in May and seized computers and other electronics. He attributed his possession of child pornography to “plain stupidity” and told police he needed help.

First hired by the Bangor School Department in 1997, Kochis resigned earlier this month after he reported that he was under investigation by law enforcement, according to Superintendent Betsy Webb. He told police he didn’t have contact with children as part of his job, which involved preparing the school department’s annual budget and overseeing its accounting system.

After Maine State Police seized three laptops, a desktop computer, a thumb drive storage device and a cellphone from Kochis’ home in May, they found more than 200 images and videos containing sexually explicit material involving minors.

His wife knew before his arrest that Kochis sought out child pornography, usually involving young boys, according to the affidavit. She told police that her husband’s interest in child pornography involving young boys had been a problem in the past, and said that when she found the images of young boys on her husband’s computer, she became concerned for her own sons.

Kochis told police that while he would view sexually explicit videos and images, he would not touch a minor.

Kochis downloaded sexually explicit photos and videos to a computer on which he used his Bangor School Department email address as a login credential, according to the affidavit. Webb has said that the child porn allegations were not related to Kochis’ work.

Police searched Kochis’ Brewer home after he allegedly uploaded an image of two boys — police estimated one to be between ages 5 and 8 and the other to be between 9 and 13 — to Bing Image, an online image repository.

Citing probable cause that Kochis was in possession of and disseminating child pornography, police then secured a warrant in May to search his Brewer home and seize any related evidence, including electronic devices.

Kochis was arrested around midnight and brought to the Penobscot County Jail. He was released Friday morning after posting $500 for bail, with conditions that include no unsupervised contact with minors under 18. He is expected to appear in court Sept. 11, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

Kochis’ lawyer, Jeffrey Silverstein of Bangor, said he had no comment on the case until reviewing evidence.