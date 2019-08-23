Union rejects Twin Rivers contract

MADAWASKA, Maine — The three United Steelworkers local unions rejected the latest contract offer from Twin Rivers Paper Company during a meeting Wednesday night at Madawaska Middle High School.

An orange sheet of paper hung on a bulletin board near the time clock at Twin Rivers Friday to alert employees of the current situation.

“USW Membership has rejected the company’s last and best contract offer,” the paper read.

By rejecting the offer, the union membership can issue a 10-day notice to terminate the contract.

“The union has notified the company of the vote outcome and remains open to return to the table for further negotiations should the company desire to entertain additional discussions in resolving the issues preventing ratification,” the notice read.

While the official terms of the rejected contract are not known, sources said that some of the main reasons workers are not happy include wages, working conditions and workload.

United Steelworkers Staff Representative declined to comment on the contract rejection and said that they are respecting the bargaining process with Twin Rivers.

Twin Rivers also declined to comment.

This story originally appeared on the Fiddlehead Focus.