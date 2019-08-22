New England Patriots’ Patrick Chung has been indicted on a cocaine charge

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted on a charge of possessing cocaine in New Hampshire.

According to multiple news sources and as reported in the Laconia Daily Sun, Chung allegedly was found in possession of the controlled substance on June 25 in Meredith, New Hampshire, while Chung owns a home.

According to the Laconia Daily Sun story, Chung will be arraigned on Aug. 28 in Belknap Superior Court.

The Patriots released a brief statement about the situation.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place,” the statement read.

The 32-year-old Chung, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, is signed through 2021 and is scheduled to earn $1.9 million this year.

Chung, a second-round pick (34th overall) of the Patriots in 2009, has played in 140 NFL games over 10 seasons, nine of them with New England. He has registered 723 tackles and has made 11 interceptions.