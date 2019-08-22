Topsham teen captures junior golf tournament title at Sugarloaf

Caleb Manuel of Topsham shot a 1-under-par 71 on Thursday to close out his victory in the American Junior Golf Association Coca-Cola Junior Championship at the Sugarloaf Golf Club.

Manuel finished at 2 under for the tournament, carding a three-day total 214 to post a six-stroke victory over Calen Sanderson of Newtown, Pennsylvania, who finished at 220 after a final-round 73.

Sanderson had earned his way into the tournament with a victory in Monday’s qualifying event during which he tied the course record with a 67.

David Luo of Centreville, Virginia, took third among the men at 221, followed by Thomas Vallieres of Victoriaville, Quebec, and Sebastian Moss of Houston, who tied for fourth at 224, 8 over par.

Manuel, a senior at Mt. Ararat High School, bounced back after shooting 2 over in Tuesday’s opening round. He posted eight birdies over the final two rounds, finishing with a 69 in Wednesday’s second round.

“We’ve had the good fortune of watching Caleb play here and develop as a golfer over the years, and it was incredible to watch him this week,” Sugarloaf Head Professional Zach Zondlo said. “This tournament brings out some of the world’s best junior golfers, and to see Caleb out there lapping the field and beating his buddy Cole Anderson’s tournament record was special for us.”

Mainers Teddy Forsley of Scarborough, Conner Paine of China and Berg Bennett did not make the cut after the second round.

On the women’s side, Chaewon Baek of Langley, British Columbia, claimed top honors with a three-day total of 222.

Lauren Nguyen of Katy, Texas, was second at 225, and Leila Raines of Galena, Ohio, shot 227 pick up third.

The field for the AJGA Coca-Cola Junior Championship was composed of more than 130 competitors ages 12-18 who hailing from eight countries and 17 states.

Many of the top golfers on the PGA and LPGA are former AJGA members, including Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson and Davis Love III.