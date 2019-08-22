We asked if you recognized these famous Maine faces. Here are their names.

We dug out some throwback photos of celebrities who have resided in Maine at one time or another to see if you can match the name to the face. Here are the answers, along with some of our favorite guesses.

1. Jonathan Frakes

Lennox McLendon | AP Lennox McLendon | AP

Jonathan Frakes is most famous for playing Commander William T. Riker on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” He and his wife, former “General Hospital” actress Genie Francis, have lived in Belfast for part or all of the year for more than 20 years.

Consider this an easy warm up question — everyone who guessed got this one right.

2. Joseph Brennan

File | BDN File | BDN

Joseph Brennan, a Portland native, was the governor of Maine between 1979 and 1987, and then was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives between 1987 and 1991, representing the 1st district. He then ran two more times for Governor and lost both times, as well as losing a U.S. Senate race to Susan Collins in 1996.

This one stumped quite a few people, though some were on the right track by guessing former governor and secretary of state Edmund Muskie.

3. Patty Griffin

Kelly West | AP Kelly West | AP

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Patty Griffin was born in 1964 and raised in Old Town. At age 16 she bought her first guitar in Old Town for $50. She has been based in Austin, Texas for more than 20 years. Her songs have been recorded by the likes of the Dixie Chicks, Kelly Clarkson and Linda Ronstadt, and her

4. Paul Kariya

Michael York | BDN Michael York | BDN

Paul Kariya is a retired professional hockey player, who attended the University of Maine. During his freshman year, he led the UMaine hockey team to the 1993 NCAA championship, winning the Hobey Baker Award and cementing UMaine as a national college hockey powerhouse. He attended UMaine for one more year before playing for his home country of Canada in the 1994 Winter Olympics, and then turning professional.

We appreciate the generic “a hockey player” responses, but the best guess had to be Mario Lopez. He has no ties to Maine, as far as we can tell.

5. EB White

Bachrach | Archive Bachrach | Archive

Beloved writer and longtime staffer at the New Yorker, E.B. White, famed for books including “Charlotte’s Web” and “The Elements of Style,” lived in the Hancock County town of Brooklin for most of his life, for all or part of the year. His Brooklin home was the inspiration for “Charlotte’s Web.”

Want to see more archive photos of Maine? Check out our past stories here.