Man accused of burglary at Portland construction company

A man was arrested early Thursday morning for allegedly burglarizing a Portland construction company trailer.

Danny Arnold, 42, was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief, Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said.

Police were called to a construction trailer on Fore Street about 2:42 a.m. after an alarm alerted an off-site employee that someone was in the trailer, Martin said.

A perimeter was established around the construction site and Arnold was found as he approached a security fence while fleeing the scene, Martin said.

Arnold is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

Since July 28, there have been more than a dozen burglaries at businesses across the city, including four and an attempted break-in at the Maine Historical Society this week. The other businesses hit this week are Squeaky Clean Laundry on Washington Avenue, Others Cafe on Monument Square, Bayside American Cafe on Portland Street and Still a Good Cause Thrift Shop on Forest Avenue.

A man, 30-year-old Tim Toun, was charged with attempted burglary and criminal mischief in connection with the attempted break-in at the Maine Historical Society on Congress Street early Wednesday morning.

No charges have been filed in the other burglaries, Martin said Wednesday.