Dump truck crashes through Massachusetts parking garage roof

WCVB-TV via AP | BDN
This still image from aerial video provided by WCVB-TV in Boston shows a dump truck that fell through the roof of a multilevel parking garage on Wednesday in Quincy, Massachusetts. The truck was filled with gravel and was trying to make a U-turn on the top level pf the garage when the weight of the vehicle caused a collapse. There were no injuries.
The Associated Press

QUINCY, Massachusetts — Officials say a dump truck fell through the roof of a multilevel parking garage in Massachusetts.

The truck’s driver had entered a parking garage in Quincy and was trying to make a U-turn on its top level on Wednesday morning when the weight of the vehicle caused a collapse. The driver said he entered the garage after following directions on a GPS app.

The Quincy Police Department tweeted photos showing the dump truck’s rear crashing through the parking deck.

The truck was filled with gravel that spilled out onto a lower level of the garage.

No injuries have been reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

 


