Vermont man seriously hurt in logging truck crash in western Maine

A Vermont tucker was seriously injured on Wednesday morning when a logging truck he was driving rolled over in Oxford County.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that Justin Bona, 32, of Lyndonville, Vermont, was driving a tractor-trailer laden with logs from Vermont to Stratton on Route 16 in Lincoln Plantation about 7 a.m. when he drifted into the oncoming lane, rolled over and spilled logs all across the road near Magalloway River Bridge.

Bona was able to exit the truck’s cab with head injuries, the newspaper reports.

He was taken by ambulance to Rangeley where a LifeFlight helicopter was waiting. Bona was airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was listed in serious condition. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to the Sun Journal.

The crash remains under investigation.

Lincoln Plantation is located in the Unorganized Territory in Oxford County near the Maine-New Hampshire border.