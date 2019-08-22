Rat infestation has plagued a Somerset County town for more than 6 months

Officials in Hartland said they are trying to stop a rat infestation that has plagued their community for more than six months.

Hartland residents said garbage and manure left at one home has attracted dozens of rats.

Resident Michelle Cole told CBS affiliate WGME that rats have bitten her dog three times. The rats have also bitten several neighbors.

Neighbors voiced their concerns at a Town Council meeting on Monday.

CBS affiliate WABI reports that the home is located next to Somerset Elementary School, so the town is aiming to solve the problem before the school year begins next Tuesday.

The town manager and attorney said they are working to find a solution, but they are still not sure if the property has been abandoned.