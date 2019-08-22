Mid-Maine
August 22, 2019
Mid-Maine Latest News | Pete Buttigieg | Bangor Metro | Bucksport Paper Mill | Today's Paper
Mid-Maine

Rat infestation has plagued a Somerset County town for more than 6 months

Salwan Georges | AP
Salwan Georges | AP
The Somerset County town of Hartland has been plagued with rats for more than six months.
The Associated Press
Updated:

Officials in Hartland said they are trying to stop a rat infestation that has plagued their community for more than six months.

Hartland residents said garbage and manure left at one home has attracted dozens of rats.

[Rats are taking over Maine]

Resident Michelle Cole told CBS affiliate WGME that rats have bitten her dog three times. The rats have also bitten several neighbors.

Neighbors voiced their concerns at a Town Council meeting on Monday.

[How to keep rodents out of your home this winter]

CBS affiliate WABI reports that the home is located next to Somerset Elementary School, so the town is aiming to solve the problem before the school year begins next Tuesday.

The town manager and attorney said they are working to find a solution, but they are still not sure if the property has been abandoned.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like