Plane crashes into Rangeley Lake

A float plane crashed into Rangeley Lake on Thursday afternoon.

A viewer video shows the moment the plane went down just before 3:30 p.m., near Russell Cove.

The man who took the video said he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I couldn’t hear a thing. I just noticed it had gone up into the air. From the distance I was at, it didn’t look like it went more than 30 feet in the air, and then it just plummeted downward and crashed,” witness Derek Hoyt said.

Two people were on the plane at the time of the crash. They suffered minor injuries, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The plane was towed to shore.