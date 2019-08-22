Aroostook County man accused of illegally possessing a firearm

A Presque Isle man is in police custody for multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The gun charge was filed by the Maine attorney general’s office.

Bobby Nightingale, 38, was taken to Aroostook County Jail in Houlton on Monday. While he was in jail, he was served a warrant out of Presque Isle District Court charging him with failure to appear in court earlier in the month on charges of criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized taking, according to the district attorney’s office.

Nightingale made his initial appearance at Presque Isle District Court on Monday, after which he was taken to jail, the district court confirmed Wednesday.

Nightingale, who has a criminal history dating back to the early 2000s, has frequently been in and out of police custody.

In May 2018, Nightingale turned himself in to police after allegedly firing shots at an Oak Street residence. He reportedly surrendered himself with his lawyer present but denied involvement in the shooting.

He was transported to Aroostook County Jail in Houlton and held on a $20,000 cash bail. Nightingale was charged with aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm in connection with the incident, and was sentenced in May 2019 to 366 days in prison. A second charge against Nightingale for illegal possession of a firearm was dismissed.

Former Presque Isle Police Chief Matt Irwin told the Presque Isle Star-Herald in May 2018 that he suspected Nightingale was targeting someone, although no victims came forward at the time.

In August 2017, Nightingale and two other individuals were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a man with a knife at a Caribou hotel. Charges against all three of the accused were eventually reduced in the case. Nightingale pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve 178 days in jail for criminal attempt.

In 2006, Nightingale was sentenced to serve three years and six months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a felon and being in possession of a stolen firearm.

Two years prior, he was sentenced in Aroostook County Superior Court to serve four years in state prison with all but two years suspended on charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

BDN writer Jen Lynds contributed to this report.

This story was originally published in The County.