Former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins Fox News

Fox News, part of media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s empire, signed former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a contributor to provide political commentary and analysis across all of its outlets.

Sanders, 37, will make her debut on “Fox & Friends” during its next live audience show on Sept. 6, the network said Thursday.

She brings a familiar Republican face to Fox News, which is part of Murdoch’s Fox Corp. and ranks as the most-watched cable network in prime time. The channel averaged about 2.43 million viewers a night in the past year.

Sanders served as White House press secretary for President Donald Trump for almost two years, starting in July 2017. She joined the administration as deputy press secretary in January of that year and also worked for Trump’s election campaign.

“Fox News has been the No. 1 news organization in the country for 17 years running and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis,” she said in a statement.