Country band Alabama calls off concert on Bangor waterfront

Country band Alabama has postponed the remainder of its summer and fall tour and has canceled its Friday, Aug. 30 concert at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, according to Waterfront Concerts.

According to a post on the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion Facebook page, the band made the decision to cancel the rest of its 50-date tour due to lead singer and guitarist Randy Owens’ ongoing complications with cluster migraines and vertigo.

SHOW UPDATE :: Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama is postponing the remainder of its "50th Anniversary Tour" due… Posted by Darling's Waterfront Pavilion on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

The band had already postponed a number of dates during the tour, which was due to wrap up on Nov. 20 in Nashville. A rescheduled tour will be announced later this year.

Tickets for the Aug. 30 Bangor show will be honored at the rescheduled date.

The Alabama concert is the second show of the 2019 Waterfront Concerts season to be postponed due to artists’ health reasons. In April, Ozzy Osbourne rescheduled his entire 2019 tour for 2020, including a June 15 date at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion.

That concert has been rescheduled for June 13, 2020.