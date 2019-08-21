Portland Sea Dogs
August 21, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

Portland Sea Dogs lose to Reading

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Portland Sea Dogs Joey Curletta wards off the pitcher as he moves toward the bag with the ball at Hadlock Field in Portland in this June 6, 2019, file photo.
The Associated Press
Updated:

PORTLAND, Maine — Josh Stephen homered and singled, scoring two runs as the Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 7-1 on Tuesday.

Jose Gomez singled three times with an RBI and a run for Reading.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Portland cut into the lead when Jarren Duran scored on a groundout.

The Fightin Phils added to their lead with four runs in the sixth inning, including an RBI double by Nick Maton and an RBI single by Gomez.

Reading right-hander Connor Seabold (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Denyi Reyes (7-11) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Reading improved to 16-4 against Portland this season.


