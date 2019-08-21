Tennessee native clinches rain-soaked playoff to win Maine Open golf tourney

Jason Millard birdied the 18th hole to force a four-way tie, then outlasted the others through four playoff holes Wednesday to win the 101st Charlie’s Maine Open golf tournament at Augusta Country Club in Manchester.

The 29-year-old from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, chipped to within 4 feet on Hole No. 1, and made the birdie putt to finally shake defending champion and two-time Maine Open winner Matt Campbell for the title.

Millard, who competes on the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, picked up the $7,000 winner’s check.

Millard and Campbell of Clifton Park, New York, wound up in a playoff after a tense finish to the 36-hole tournament. The duo completed regulation play at 8-under-par 132 as did first-round leader Jason Thresher of West Suffield, Connecticut, and Shawn Warren of Portland.

Warren was the clubhouse leader after posting the best round of the tournament with his 8-under 62, which did not include any bogeys. He had finished more than an hour before the other golfers, playing in the same threesome, made things interesting.

Thresher shot 1 over on the front nine, but registered birdies on Nos. 13, 14 and 16 to give himself a chance to close out the tournament. However, he found the front bunker on the 18th hole and settled for par.

Millard, who shot 32 on the front, bogeyed the 12th hole, but made a clutch up-and-down on No. 18 for birdie to post a 67 and make it a three-way tie at 132.

Campbell, who won the event in 2015 and 2018, surged back to the lead down the stretch with birdies on 14, 17 and 18 to shoot 67 and join the playoff group.

Millard and Campbell both birdied the first playoff hole, No. 1, while Warren found the bunker and was eliminated with a bogey. He was the low Maine pro in the field.

Thresher’s par took him out of contention.

Campbell and Millard parred on Holes Nos. 2 and 3 in the playoff before going back to the first hole for the eventual finale.

Rounding out the top 10 overall finishers were Brendon Doyle and Chris Houston at 135, who tied for fifth place three strokes back, along with Geoff Sisk, Jack Wyman of South Portland, Michael Partrude and Nicholas Pandelena, who tied for seventh at 136.

Joe Alvarez of Biddeford, Jason Gall of Augusta and Thomaston’s Ricky Jones tied for low amateur honors with a two-day total of even-par 140.

In the first year of women’s amateur play at the Maine Open, Rachel Smith of Cumberland beat Ruby Haylock of Hartford by one stroke with a 158.