A Parsonsfield man died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Porter.

Dillion St. Pierre, 28, was driving his 2005 Ford Explorer on Kennard Hill Road about 7:30 a.m. when his vehicle slammed into a tree, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

A nearby resident reported the crash to police, McCausland said.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash, but McCausland said investigators believe speed was a factor.