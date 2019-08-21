State
August 21, 2019
State Latest News | Rockland Roads | Bangor Metro | Dark Money | Today's Paper
State

Maine home sales remain steady in July

Steve Helber | AP
Steve Helber | AP
For sale signs beckon buyers to homes along Park Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.
The Associated Press

Home sales in Maine were about the same in July as they were during the previous month a year ago, while prices ticked up slightly.

The news was enough for the Maine Association of Realtors to describe single-family home sales in the state as “stable and positive” on Wednesday. The organization says the homes sold in July had a median sales price of $230,000, which was an increase of more than 2 percent from July 2018.

Realtors association president Peter Harrington says the inventory of for-sale homes has increased a bit, but “competition for entry-level homes remains high.”

The nationwide median sales price increased 4.5 percent to $284,000. However, sales were down in the northeastern states, and the median sales price fell 1 percent to $305,800.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like