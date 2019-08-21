One arrested after attempted break-in at Maine Historical Society

Police said they arrested one person following an attempted break-in at the Maine History Society in Portland early Wednesday morning.

Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said police received a call about 2:45 a.m. about the sound of glass breaking at the Maine Historical Society.

Police responded and found a person trying to get into the building through a broken glass door. Martin said the suspect did not get inside the building.

The person was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is a considered a person of interest in the previous Portland burglaries.

Police are working with the Cumberland County district attorney office on charges. They expected to release more information later in the day on Wednesday.

There were two more Portland business burglaries Tuesday.

Martin said the department got a call around 3 a.m. that day for a report of a break-in at Bayside American Cafe on Portland Street. There were signs of forced entry. No money was taken, but some items were missing.

Police then got a call from the Still A Good Cause Thrift Shop on Forest Avenue. Martin said someone unsuccessfully tried to get in.

There have been at least 12 other businesses burglarized since July 28.