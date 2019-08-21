NH woman accused of fleeing crash scene left hurt 6-year-old behind in her car, police say

NASHUA, New Hampshire — Police say a New Hampshire driver fleeing an officer crashed her car and ran off, leaving an injured 6-year-old boy behind.

Police in Nashua said the officer saw 32-year-old Tracey Pelletier using her cellphone while driving Tuesday. The officer tried to stop her, but the car accelerated.

Shortly after that, the car crashed into a business. Police said Pelletier fled and was later taken into custody. They said a 6-year-old boy in the back seat was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Pelletier was charged with a number of misdemeanors and violations, among them disobeying an officer; conduct after an accident; endangering the welfare of a child; and using a cellphone while driving.

It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer and a number couldn’t be found for her.