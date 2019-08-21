New England
August 21, 2019
Fellow hiker helps injured man near Mount Washington’s summit

Jim Cole | AP
A pair of hikers traverse a trail on Mount Washington in New Hampshire, July 27, 2016.
The Associated Press

PINKHAM NOTCH, New Hampshire — Authorities say a fellow hiker came to the aid of a man who injured his leg at a trail junction below the summit of Mount Washington.

Steven Brandon, 37, of Brighton, Massachusetts, was descending the Tuckerman Ravine trail on Tuesday evening when he slipped on a rock. He had been hiking alone. Another hiker came along, called for help and stayed with him.

Brandon attempted to hike with the assistance of trekking poles. He was able to make it toward the Mount Washington Auto Road, where he and the good Samaritan hiker met conservation officers. He was taken back to the Pinkham Notch Visitor Center, where he had started his hike.


